Friday’s weather: Finally, it feels like August with highs in the 80s, more humidity

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Friday’s Weather
Today feeling like August with humidity building. Temperatures turning warmer with a high upper 80s, which is above the normal high of 84.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 6 – Aug. 10
Today: Mostly sunny, warmer and humid High 88 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds; hot & humid High 90 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds & humid Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Hazy sun and humid; not as warm with a thunderstorm High 86 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Hazy sun & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 82 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 66 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hazy sun & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 89 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & humid Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The muggy weather returns with summer heat next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Beach Weather Update
Weather Outlook: Hazy sun & humid
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 10:53 AM. Low 1.4 feet (MLLW) 04:56 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!