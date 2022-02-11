Friday’s weather: Ending the work week on a sunny note, high of 43

Thursday, February 10, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Thursday, February 10, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Friday’s Weather

A weak low pressure brings mostly cloudy conditions with a brief afternoon shower. Despite cloud cover temperatures today will still be seasonably mild with highs in the mid-40s.

Additional Weather Update

The storm on Sunday will stay to our south and east. For us just some flurries, especially coastal New Hampshire.

5-Day Outlook Feb. 11- Feb. 15

Today: Mostly sunny and not as mild. High 43 Winds: SW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Very mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 52 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & much colder with flurries or snow showers. High 28 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Few flurries or snow showers. Low 12 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 23 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 10 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and not as cold. High 31 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 15 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Turning milder the middle to end of next week. Could be near 60 next Thursday & Friday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts