Friday’s weather: Ending the work week on a sunny note, high of 43

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.