Friday’s weather: Ending the week with plenty of sunshine

Friday’s Weather

High pressure slowly builds to our south today, but a shift to more southwest flow will allow temperatures climb into the 80s today and tomorrow. A cold front crosses New Hampshire tomorrow with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Weather Outlook June 18 – June 22

Today: Mostly sunny & nice High 83 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds with a thunderstorm; more humid High 85 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy Low 63 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Father’s Day (First day of summer): Mostly sunny & humid High 87 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Some sun, hot & humid High 93 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tuesday: Hazy, hot & humid; thunderstorms by evening High 90 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Thunderstorms, then clearing late and less humid Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Humid sunshine for Father’s day and the first day of summer. Turning hot and humid early next week. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Sunny

: Sunny UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : SW 5-10 mph.

: SW 5-10 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 12:10 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!