Friday’s weather: Ending the week with plenty of sunshine

Friday, June 18, 2021

Friday’s Weather

High pressure slowly builds to our south today, but a shift to more southwest flow will allow temperatures climb into the 80s today and tomorrow. A cold front crosses New Hampshire tomorrow with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Weather Outlook June 18 – June 22

Today: Mostly sunny & nice High 83 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds with a thunderstorm; more humid High 85 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy Low 63 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Father’s Day (First day of summer): Mostly sunny & humid High 87 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun, hot & humid High 93 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hazy, hot & humid; thunderstorms by evening High 90 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Thunderstorms, then clearing late and less humid Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Humid sunshine for Father’s day and the first day of summer. Turning hot and humid early next week.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Sunny
  • UV Index: Very high.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • Temperature: In the mid-70s.
  • Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 12:10 PM.

