Friday’s weather: Easy breezy TGIFriday

Friday, July 30, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

Cool and drier air today along with gusty northwest winds. Temperatures will average below normal through the weekend.

5-Day Outlook July 30 – Aug. 3

Today: Mix sun & clouds; breezy & turning less humid High 77 Winds: NW10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear and comfortable cool Low 53 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny High 77 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear Low 58 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: AM sun PM clouds with showers by evening High 77 Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Periods of showers Low 58 Wind: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouding up Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy High 75 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Highs in the 70s into next week, more like June. Normal highs should be in the mid-80s. Warming up the end of next week.

Beach Weather Update

Weather Outlook: Clouds giving way to sunshine.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 67 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 11:07 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 05:10 PM.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!