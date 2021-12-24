Friday’s weather: Early snow showers, then clearing, high of 35

Friday’s Weather

Snow showers end this morning with some partial clearing later this afternoon. Highs today in the mid-30s and with a light wind it will feel much milder than yesterday.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 24 – Dec. 28

Christmas Eve day: Snow showers ending then some sun later. High 35 WSW 5-10 mph
Christmas Eve night: Flurries late (Trace) for Santa! Low 22 Wind: Light & Variable
Christmas: A light wintery mix. High 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Light snow (1-2″) late. Low 28 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday: Morning light snow (1″), then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 21 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 35 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alert

Light wintry mixed precipitation is possible on Christmas and may cause slippery travel conditions. Accumulating snow is then possible Saturday night and early Sunday, but there remains high uncertainty with this system.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The 8 days before New Year’s Eve forecast: Few flurries with temperatures in the middle 20s.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway

December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 13 to 23. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

