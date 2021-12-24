Friday’s weather: Early snow showers, then clearing, high of 35

Friday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Dec. 24 – Dec. 28
Weather Alert
Light wintry mixed precipitation is possible on Christmas and may cause slippery travel conditions. Accumulating snow is then possible Saturday night and early Sunday, but there remains high uncertainty with this system.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The 8 days before New Year’s Eve forecast: Few flurries with temperatures in the middle 20s.
Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below
Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire
Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.
Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway
December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 13 to 23. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!