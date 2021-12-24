Friday’s weather: Early snow showers, then clearing, high of 35

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway

December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 13 to 23. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.