Friday’s weather: Early morning snow squall then sun, high of only 14 dropping to 0 by nightfall, overnight low of -11

Friday’s Weather
The coldest airmass of the season today into tomorrow with dangerously cold windchills at least through tomorrow morning. Temperatures quickly moderate Sunday with above-normal temperatures favored into the middle of next week.
The Peak of the Frigid Air…
Temperatures below zero: (4 PM Today until 10 AM Tomorrow)
Strongest Winds: (Noon Today until Noon Tomorrow)
Wind Chills -30: (8 PM Today until 7 AM Tomorrow)
Daily Forecast for Feb. 3 – Feb. 7, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Sunday into the first week of February temperatures into the 40s.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Highs 15 below to 25 below zero. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph… except northwest 65 to 85 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 95 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 8 below to 18 below zero. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 71 below.