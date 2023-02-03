Friday’s weather: Early morning snow squall then sun, high of only 14 dropping to 0 by nightfall, overnight low of -11

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Friday’s Weather

The coldest airmass of the season today into tomorrow with dangerously cold windchills at least through tomorrow morning. Temperatures quickly moderate Sunday with above-normal temperatures favored into the middle of next week.

The Peak of the Frigid Air…

Temperatures below zero: (4 PM Today until 10 AM Tomorrow)

Strongest Winds: (Noon Today until Noon Tomorrow)

Wind Chills -30: (8 PM Today until 7 AM Tomorrow)

Daily Forecast for Feb. 3 – Feb. 7, 2023 Today: Snow squall around dawn; Sunny, windy, and colder. High 14 in the morning with temperatures falling to near 0 by evening. (feel like -16) Winds: NW 20-25+ mph Tonight: Windy and frigid; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities. Low -11 (feel like -34) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph Saturday: Some sun and windy with extreme cold. High 16 (feel like -2) (coldest high record 12 1948) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and frigid. Low 8 (feel like -5) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday: Some sun and milder. High 43 (feel like 38) Winds: SW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Some clouds. Low 28 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Monday: Mix sun & clouds. High 40 (feel like 36) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 21 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 44 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph Tuesday night: Partial clearing. Low 35 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Sunday into the first week of February temperatures into the 40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs 15 below to 25 below zero. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph… except northwest 65 to 85 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 95 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 8 below to 18 below zero. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 71 below.