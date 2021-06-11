Friday’s Weather: Dry and cooler with a mostly sunny weekend in store

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

Dry and cool conditions today. A few showers along a frontal boundary will move in tonight into early Saturday morning, before some sun by afternoon.

Weather Outlook June 10 – June 14

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool High 70 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Low 54 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Saturday: Early showers then some sun High 75 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 81 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Some showers & thunderstorms Low 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers High 75 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy High 79 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Thunderstorms early then partly cloudy Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Partly sunny & warmer this weekend. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Mostly cloudy with few showers by evening.

: Mostly cloudy with few showers by evening. UV Index : Low.

: Low. Thunderstorm Potentia l: None.

l: None. Temperature : Lower 60s

: Lower 60s Winds : SE 5-10 mph.

: SE 5-10 mph. Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

2 to 3 feet. Water Temperature : 58 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 58 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 07:14 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 01:11 PM. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?