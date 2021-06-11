Friday’s Weather: Dry and cooler with a mostly sunny weekend in store

Friday’s Weather

Dry and cool conditions today. A few showers along a frontal boundary will move in tonight into early Saturday morning, before some sun by afternoon.

Weather Outlook June 10 – June 14

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool High 70 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Low 54 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Early showers then some sun High 75 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 81 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some showers & thunderstorms Low 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers High 75 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy High 79 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Thunderstorms early then partly cloudy Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Partly sunny & warmer this weekend.
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

  • Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy with few showers by evening.
  • UV Index: Low.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • Temperature: Lower 60s
  • Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
  • Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 58 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 07:14 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 01:11 PM.

