Friday’s Weather: Dry and cooler with a mostly sunny weekend in store

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Friday’s Weather
Dry and cool conditions today. A few showers along a frontal boundary will move in tonight into early Saturday morning, before some sun by afternoon.
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy with few showers by evening.
- UV Index: Low.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- Temperature: Lower 60s
- Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
- Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
- Water Temperature: 58 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 07:14 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 01:11 PM.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!