Friday’s weather: Drier with a return to mild temps, high around 60

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 35 mph become west and increase to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Snow likely in the morning. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 25 mph shift to the west with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.