Friday's weather: Drier with a return to mild temps, high around 60

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Friday’s Weather

Partial clearing with dry and mild temperatures returns for today.

5-Day Outlook March 24- March 28

Today: Partial clearing and milder. High Near 60 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: W 5-10mph
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spot showers. High 54 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 47 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy & colder. Low 23 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: Cloudy, windy, and cold with passing snow showers. High 29 (feel like the teens) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Monday night: Blustery and cold with frostbite possible. Low 18 (feel like 6) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Sunny and not as cold. High 40 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cold Low 23 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Spring snow showers are possible Monday with wind chills in the teens! The rest of March’s temperatures will be below normal.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon.  At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 35 mph become west and increase to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Snow likely in the morning. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 25 mph shift to the west with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.

Check out slope conditions below

 

