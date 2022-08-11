Friday’s weather: Cooler and less humid, high in the upper 70s

Thursday, August 11, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, August 11, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Friday’s Weather

Today will feature below-normal temperatures with highs in the upper 70s. Most of the weekend is dry and tranquil with low humidity.

 

5-Day Outlook Aug. 12-Aug. 16

Today: Some sun, cooler, and less humid. High 79 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds and comfortably cool. Low 57 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 77 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Pleasant with a mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 61 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds with a brief shower. High 79 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with rain late. Low 62 East 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Periods of rain (1-2″). High 70 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Periods of rain (1-1.5″) could be heavy at times. Low 62 Winds:

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No return to significant heat and humidity is expected in the long term. Some much-needed rain coming next week making it the rainiest week of the summer.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog.

U.V. Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Wind: North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 1 foot.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -1.1 feet (MLLW) 06:14 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 12:11 PM. Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 11:16 AM. Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 05:28 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 77 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts