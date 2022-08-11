Friday’s weather: Cooler and less humid, high in the upper 70s

Friday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Aug. 12-Aug. 16
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog.
U.V. Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Wind: North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 1 foot.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -1.1 feet (MLLW) 06:14 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 12:11 PM. Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 11:16 AM. Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 05:28 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee