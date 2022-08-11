Friday’s weather: Cooler and less humid, high in the upper 70s

Today: Some sun, cooler, and less humid. High 79 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Some clouds and comfortably cool. Low 57 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 77 Winds: N 5-10 mph Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Pleasant with a mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 61 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Monday: Some sun & clouds with a brief shower. High 79 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Monday night: Cloudy with rain late. Low 62 East 5-10 mph Tuesday: Periods of rain (1-2″). High 70 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Periods of rain (1-1.5″) could be heavy at times. Low 62 Winds:

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No return to significant heat and humidity is expected in the long term. Some much-needed rain coming next week making it the rainiest week of the summer.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog.

U.V. Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Wind: North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 1 foot.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -1.1 feet (MLLW) 06:14 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 12:11 PM. Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 11:16 AM. Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 05:28 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee