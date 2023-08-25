Friday’s weather: Cooler and humid with periods of rain, high of 70

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather As low pressure crosses New England widespread rain and cooler conditions are expected today and early this evening along with highs in the upper 60s with more humidity.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 25–29 Today: Cooler with some rain (.80″) and more humid. High 70 Winds: SSE10-15 mph Tonight: Cloudy & humid with a few showers. Low 65 Winds: S 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun, warmer, & humid with a passing shower or thundershower. High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid late. Low 60 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Some sun & clouds with a passing shower. High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and nice. High 78 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Monday night: Clouding up with some showers late. Low 59 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Tuesday: Lots of clouds with some showers. High 72 Winds: NE 5-15 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Hurricane Season

The historical average of tropical systems in the Atlantic trends upward at an exponential rate into the middle of September. This means that the chances of having a named system spinning somewhere in the Atlantic increase, along with the potential for having multiple named systems spinning simultaneously.

Franklin’s path and its potentially damaging winds will stay to the east of the United States next week. Impacts on the U.S. due to Franklin are likely to be limited to building seas offshore, turbulent surf, and an uptick in the number and strength of rip currents, especially from the Carolinas to Maine, during this weekend through the first part of next week.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend into the last week of August temperatures will be below normal with above-normal precipitation.

