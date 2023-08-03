Friday’s weather: Cooler and cloudy with showers and T-storms possible, high of 78

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Today is cloudy and humid with highs in the upper-70s with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm; thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, flash flooding, and hail.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 4 – 8 Today: Cloudy, cooler, & humid with showers and thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 80) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Tonight: Humid with some evening showers and a thunderstorm. Low 63 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny & not as humid. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 58 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 83 (feel like 84) Winds: WNW5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 61 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Monday: Some sun & more humid with a strong afternoon thunderstorm. High 83 Winds: S 5-15 mph Monday night: Mild & humid with some late thunderstorms. Low 67 Winds: S 5-15 mph Tuesday: Humid & breezy with some sun & clouds; a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 84 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Mostly clear & humid. Low 63 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week for the first full week of August will be dry & humid with highs in the mid-80s.

“The BRRR is Back!”

The Farmers’ Almanac is so confident that this winter will be cold across the country that their forecast has been dubbed ‘the BRRR is Back!’.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather