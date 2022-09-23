Friday’s weather: Colder air for first day of fall + the Fiona effect, high of 57

Thursday, September 22, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, September 22, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

 

Friday’s Weather

Much colder air for the first full day of Fall with highs in the 50s along with gusty winds making it feel like 50. Tonight will be windy and cold with a low of 42 but feeling like it’s in the low 30s. The first Fall weekend will start with sun & wind with a high in the mid-60s.

Winds increase today through tomorrow, potentially gusting up to 40 mph. With leaves still green, sporadic tree damage may result in localized power outages.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 23-Sept. 27

Today: Windy and chilly with sun & clouds. High 57 (feel like 50) Winds: NNW 15-25+mph
Tonight: Clear, windy, & cold. Low 42 (feel like 33) Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cool. High 65 Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Saturday night: Clear and cool. Low 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 68 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with showers late. Low 53 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. High 70 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Becoming partly cloudy with areas of fog. Low 50 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds with a passing shower. High 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Much colder air for the first full day of fall.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 55 to 65 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph increasing to 85 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 12.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts