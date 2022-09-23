Friday’s weather: Colder air for first day of fall + the Fiona effect, high of 57

Much colder air for the first full day of Fall with highs in the 50s along with gusty winds making it feel like 50. Tonight will be windy and cold with a low of 42 but feeling like it’s in the low 30s. The first Fall weekend will start with sun & wind with a high in the mid-60s.

Winds increase today through tomorrow, potentially gusting up to 40 mph. With leaves still green, sporadic tree damage may result in localized power outages.