Friday’s weather: Colder air for first day of fall + the Fiona effect, high of 57

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Friday’s Weather
Much colder air for the first full day of Fall with highs in the 50s along with gusty winds making it feel like 50. Tonight will be windy and cold with a low of 42 but feeling like it’s in the low 30s. The first Fall weekend will start with sun & wind with a high in the mid-60s.
Winds increase today through tomorrow, potentially gusting up to 40 mph. With leaves still green, sporadic tree damage may result in localized power outages.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 23-Sept. 27
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 55 to 65 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph increasing to 85 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 12.
