Friday’s weather: Cold with sunshine, high in the 30s

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 9 above…except 1 below to 9 above zero at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph become west and decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 50 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs 8 to 18 above. West winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 45 below.