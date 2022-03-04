Friday’s weather: Cold with sunshine, high in the 30s

Thursday, March 3, 2022
Friday’s Weather

Cold sunshine today but with less wind than yesterday. Highs in the lower 30s, normal highs should be in the lower 40s. Lows tonight in the mid-teens, normal lows 23.

5-Day Outlook March 4- March 8

Today: Sunny & cold. High 33 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & cold. Low 15 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with a few showers late. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Showers early; some breaks of sunshine with the feel of spring. High 60 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 45 Winds: W 10-20 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with some showers. High 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Turning colder with rain mixing with snow late. Low 34 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler with wet snow. High 41 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clearing and cold. Low 25 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A spring feel on Sunday. A snowstorm is possible at the end of next week. Beware the Ides of March!

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 9 above…except 1 below to 9 above zero at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph become west and decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 50 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs 8 to 18 above. West winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 45 below.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

 

