Friday’s weather: Cloudy with afternoon showers, high of 62

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph… except south 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values are around 20.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

