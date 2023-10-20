Friday’s weather: Cloudy with afternoon showers, high of 62

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Low pressure develops over the mid-Atlantic region today with showers moving in this afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Tomorrow will be the wetter of the two weekend days.

Weather Alerts

A storm strengthens as it moves into New England tomorrow, bringing widespread rain. Showers may linger into Sunday, along with gusty winds. Caution is advised for wet leaves that can cause slick roads & sidewalks. Watch for clogged catch basins with leaves that will cause some street flooding.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 20–Oct. 24

Today: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. High 62 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Periods of rain (.30″); roads can be slick with wet leaves. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Chilly rain (.75″); roads slick with wet leaves. High 59 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Early rain (.20″) & breezy with showers & drizzle late. Low 50 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday: Cloudy, cooler, & windy with some showers (.20″). High 54 Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & windy with some clearing late. Low 43 Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 57 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear and cold with some frost. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 61 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & not as cold. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest air so far this fall moves in with lows next Tuesday morning in the 30s with widespread frost likely. Turning milder by the end of the week.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph… except south 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values are around 20.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

