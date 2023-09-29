Friday’s weather: Cloudy with a few afternoon showers, high 65

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

High pressure remains in control over northern New England through the end of the week. A storm to our south may produce a few afternoon showers into early tomorrow morning. Highs on both days are in the mid-upper 60s.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 29–Oct. 3

Today: Cloudy with a few afternoon showers. High 65 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with some showers. Low 51 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Few early showers then mostly cloudy. High 69 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday (October 1): Sunny with the feel of spring. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 56 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Lots of sun with a spring feel. High 77 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny & very warm. High 81 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & mild. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first week of October will feel more like spring, and next Tuesday & Wednesday will feel like summer with highs in the low 80s with the rest of the week in the upper 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Light and variable winds.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

