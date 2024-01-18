Friday’s weather: Cloudy with a chance of flurries, high of 27

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 33 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 5 to 15 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.