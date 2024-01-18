Friday’s weather: Cloudy with a chance of flurries, high of 27

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Friday’s Weather
Cloudy with a high in the upper 20s with some passing flurries as a storm passes south of Manchester.
Weather Alerts
Another coastal storm should stay south of New Hampshire today into tonight. Right now, it looks like most of the snow is staying to our south with nothing more than a passing flurry. Blustery with a frigid feel to start the weekend.
5-Day Outlook, Jan. 18-22
Today: Cloudy with a slight chance of a passing flurry. High 27 (feel like 20) Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Monday: Not as cold with a mix of sun & clouds. High 38 (feel like 32) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy. High 38 Winds: NW 5-10 mp
Tuesday night: Periods of snow (1-2″) or flurries. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Frigid spell through the weekend with a warmup next week with temperatures near 50 next Thursday with some snow possible on Friday.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 33 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 5 to 15 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
