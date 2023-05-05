Friday’s weather: Cloudy, then late afternoon sun, not as cool with a high of 57

Weather Watch Video
Friday’s Weather
5-Day Forecast May 5-9
Today: Some late afternoon sun and not as cool. High 57 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 71 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: A good deal of sun & nice. High 71 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 71 Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny start with increasing clouds. High 68 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some showers late. Low 47 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
