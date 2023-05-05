Friday’s weather: Cloudy, then late afternoon sun, not as cool with a high of 57

Weather Watch Video

Friday’s Weather

Spring weather is right around the corner after today’s high of 57, the weekend temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

5-Day Forecast May 5-9

Today: Some late afternoon sun and not as cool. High 57 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 71 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: A good deal of sun & nice. High 71 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 71 Winds: NW 15-20+ mph

Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny start with increasing clouds. High 68 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Some showers late. Low 47 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the average high temperature should be in the upper 60s. The high temperature all next week will be at or above normal.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Some afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Some afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

