Friday’s weather: Cloudy, then late afternoon sun, not as cool with a high of 57

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Hiking Report White Mountains Weather The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Some afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Some afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.