Friday’s weather: Cloudy, muggy and breezy with showers and T-storm, high of 80

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.