Friday’s weather: Cloudy, muggy and breezy with showers and T-storm, high of 80

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Today is cloudy, muggy, and breezy with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm; thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging winds. High 80 but feeling like it’s in the mid-80s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 18 – 22

Today: Cloudy, breezy, & muggy with a few showers and a strong thunderstorm. High 80 (feel like 83) Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph Tonight: Some clearing and less humid. Low 60 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun & clouds, breezy, & comfortable. High 75 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Few clouds and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 84 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and more humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Humid & very warm with some sun & clouds. High 86 (feel like 90) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & turning less humid. Low 60 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some afternoon showers. High 75 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Evening showers some clearing late. Low 56 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Tuesday through the following weekend look for temperatures in the 70s along with comfortable air.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 07:43 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 01:38 PM.

Lake Forecast

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 72 degrees.

