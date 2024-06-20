Friday’s weather: Cloudy, less hot but still humid with possible T-storms, high of 85

Thursday, June 20, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, June 20, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

Friday’s Weather

It will be less hot but still humid with significant cloud cover; expect scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be 85 degrees, feeling like 90.

weather graphic 2 20

5-Day Forecast June 21-25

Today: Not as hot but humid with considerable cloudiness; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Spot evening thunderstorm; otherwise, warm and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm, and not as humid with some showers. High 82 (feel like 85) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sunshine, humid and warmer; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High 90 (feel like 93) Winds: S 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy, warm, & humid. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Monday: Expect scattered thunderstorms in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies and decreasing humidity. High 84 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and less humid. Low 62 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and comfortable. High 88 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Record Breaking Heat

This week’s heat wave set three new records. Tuesday’s peak temperature reached 97 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 94 degrees from 2018. Wednesday’s temperature climbed to 98 degrees, breaking the 1914 record of 96 degrees. Yesterday saw a high of 99 degrees, topping the 98-degree record established in 1953.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week for the last week of June will be dry and comfortable with highs in the 80s.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake ForecastsScreenshot 2024 06 14 at 8.01.04 PM

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured with a possibility of showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Expect highs in the lower 60s, except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of rain is 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will appear intermittently through the clouds. There’s a possibility of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 60s. North winds will be around 10 mph in the morning, then become light and variable. The chance of rain is 50 percent.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a possibility of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
UV Index: Moderate
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 11:46 AM.

Jump in a Lake

Northeast winds are expected at around 5 mph, with wave heights near 1 foot. The forecast is mostly cloudy, with potential showers and thunderstorms. Conditions will be cooler and humid, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain. The moderate lightning threat indicates that thunderstorms may occur. The water temperature will be around 71 degrees.

Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts