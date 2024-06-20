Friday’s weather: Cloudy, less hot but still humid with possible T-storms, high of 85

Today: Not as hot but humid with considerable cloudiness; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Spot evening thunderstorm; otherwise, warm and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm, and not as humid with some showers. High 82 (feel like 85) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Some sunshine, humid and warmer; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High 90 (feel like 93) Winds: S 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy, warm, & humid. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Monday: Expect scattered thunderstorms in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies and decreasing humidity. High 84 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and less humid. Low 62 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and comfortable. High 88 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph