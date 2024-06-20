Friday’s weather: Cloudy, less hot but still humid with possible T-storms, high of 85

This week’s heat wave set three new records. Tuesday’s peak temperature reached 97 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 94 degrees from 2018. Wednesday’s temperature climbed to 98 degrees, breaking the 1914 record of 96 degrees. Yesterday saw a high of 99 degrees, topping the 98-degree record established in 1953.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week for the last week of June will be dry and comfortable with highs in the 80s.
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured with a possibility of showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Expect highs in the lower 60s, except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of rain is 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will appear intermittently through the clouds. There’s a possibility of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 60s. North winds will be around 10 mph in the morning, then become light and variable. The chance of rain is 50 percent.
Hit the Beach
Weather: Mostly cloudy with a possibility of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
UV Index: Moderate
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 11:46 AM.
Jump in a Lake
Northeast winds are expected at around 5 mph, with wave heights near 1 foot. The forecast is mostly cloudy, with potential showers and thunderstorms. Conditions will be cooler and humid, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain. The moderate lightning threat indicates that thunderstorms may occur. The water temperature will be around 71 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
