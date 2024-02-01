Friday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and mild with spot shower or flurries, high of 42

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Friday’s Weather

Groundhog Day will be cloudy, breezy, and mild with a high in the lower 40s but feeling like it’s 37.

LIVE: Groundhog Day Action with Punxsutawney Phil

Will Phil see his shadow? Tune in at 7 a.m. when the lifestream begins.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 2-6

Groundhog Day: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with a spot rain or snow shower. High 42 (feel like 37) Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph Tonight: Partial clearing, breezy, and colder. Low 25 (feel like 17) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 37 (feel like 29) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and cold. Low 22 (feel like 14) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & nice. High 41 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear. Low 20 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 38 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 21 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 38 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first full week of February will be dry with temperatures slightly above normal.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to north around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

 

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

