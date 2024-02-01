Friday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and mild with spot shower or flurries, high of 42

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Friday’s Weather
Groundhog Day will be cloudy, breezy, and mild with a high in the lower 40s but feeling like it’s 37.
LIVE: Groundhog Day Action with Punxsutawney Phil
Will Phil see his shadow? Tune in at 7 a.m. when the lifestream begins.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 2-6
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to north around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
