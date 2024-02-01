Friday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and mild with spot shower or flurries, high of 42

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 2-6

Groundhog Day: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with a spot rain or snow shower. High 42 (feel like 37) Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph Tonight: Partial clearing, breezy, and colder. Low 25 (feel like 17) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 37 (feel like 29) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and cold. Low 22 (feel like 14) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & nice. High 41 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Clear. Low 20 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 38 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 21 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 38 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable