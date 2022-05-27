Friday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and humid, high of 84

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.