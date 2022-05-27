Friday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and humid, high of 84

Thursday, May 26, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, May 26, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Friday’s Weather

A slow-moving cold front will approach the area from the west today before moving offshore tomorrow night. This front will run into a warm, muggy airmass and result in spot showers and isolated thunderstorms tonight through tomorrow. A couple of storms could become strong to marginally severe tomorrow afternoon and evening.

5-Day Outlook May 27-May 31

Today: Cloudy, breezy, warmer, and more humid. High 84 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild, and humid with a few showers. Low 66 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, humid with spot showers & thunderstorms. High 79 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 57 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 81 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Memorial Day: Very warm and more humid with periods of clouds and sun. High 88 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, humid, and warm. Low 69 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds, very warm and humid. High 85 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 57 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first week of June, temperatures will be in the 80s.

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts