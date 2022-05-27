Friday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and humid, high of 84

Friday’s Weather
A slow-moving cold front will approach the area from the west today before moving offshore tomorrow night. This front will run into a warm, muggy airmass and result in spot showers and isolated thunderstorms tonight through tomorrow. A couple of storms could become strong to marginally severe tomorrow afternoon and evening.
5-Day Outlook May 27-May 31
Today: Cloudy, breezy, warmer, and more humid. High 84 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild, and humid with a few showers. Low 66 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, humid with spot showers & thunderstorms. High 79 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 57 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 81 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Memorial Day: Very warm and more humid with periods of clouds and sun. High 88 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, humid, and warm. Low 69 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds, very warm and humid. High 85 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 57 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Find More Hiking Info Here
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.