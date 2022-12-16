Friday’s weather: Cloudy and windy, snow changing over to rain, high of 39

Wet snow (1-2″) this morning will change to a cold rain with highs in the upper 30s with a strong ENE wind gusting over 25 mph. Tonight will be windy with rain changing to snow (4-6″) with wind gusts over 25 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM SATURDAY EVENING

WHAT: Wet snow expected. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 6 inches…with the lowest amounts in the Nashua area…and the highest amounts across northern Strafford, northeast Hillsborough, and Rockingham Counties. WHERE: Strafford, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.

WHEN: Until 7 PM Saturday. IMPACTS: Travel will be slick due to snowfall accumulations on roads. Wet snow will cause weighted tree limbs of conifers and leafed trees, leading to snapped branches. Isolated to scattered outages are possible.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Precipitation will begin as a mix of rain and snow before changing to all snow late Friday and Friday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM SATURDAY FOR: Merrimack-Western and Central Hillsborough counties.

WHAT: Heavy wet snow is possible. Snowfall accumulations of 4 to 12 inches are expected with the greatest accumulations at elevations above 1000 feet. WHERE: Western and Central Hillsborough and Merrimack Counties.

WHEN: Until 7 PM Saturday. IMPACTS: A snowstorm will bring plowable snow to the region with a period of moderate travel impacts expected. Periods of moderate snow and low visibility will be the biggest hazards. The snow will be heavy and wet and may cause down tree limbs and scattered power outages.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Snow may mix with rain at times during the day Friday before changing to all snow Friday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org

WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 PM TOMORROW FOR: Northern Grafton-Southern Grafton – Southern Carroll-Sullivan- Belknap-Cheshire counties.

WHAT: Heavy snow is expected. Snowfall of 8 to 12 inches is expected with higher snowfall totals expected for elevations above 1500 feet.

WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. WHEN: Until 7 PM Saturday evening. IMPACTS: A snowstorm will bring plowable snow to the region with a period of moderate travel impacts expected. Periods of moderate snow and low visibility will be the biggest hazards. Significant snowfall and periods of heavy snowfall rates will combine with low visibility to create very dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org

WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR: Coos and northern Carroll counties.

WHAT: Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are expected. WHERE: Portions of northern New Hampshire.

WHEN: From 10 AM today to Midnight Saturday Night. IMPACTS: Significant snowfall with the potential for a foot plus of snow. Moderate snow with periods of heavy snow will create hazardous travel conditions across the region. Significant snowfall and periods of heavy snowfall rates will combine with low visibility to create very dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org