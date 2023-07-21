Friday’s weather: Cloudy and humid with stray afternoon T-storms, high of 77

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Friday’s Weather
Today back into the tropical air mass with highs in the upper 70s but feeling like the lower 80s. As another low-pressure approach from the west stray showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon.
5-Day Forecast July 21 – 25
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hazy sun, hot, and humid next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with highs in the 90s; making the second heat wave of the summer!
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: East winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 67.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 08:49 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 02:46 PM.
