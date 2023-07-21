Friday’s weather: Cloudy and humid with stray afternoon T-storms, high of 77

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.