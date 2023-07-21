Friday’s weather: Cloudy and humid with stray afternoon T-storms, high of 77

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, July 20, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

Today back into the tropical air mass with highs in the upper 70s but feeling like the lower 80s. As another low-pressure approach from the west stray showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon.

5-Day Forecast July 21 – 25

Today: Mostly cloudy & humid with stray afternoon showers & thunderstorms. High 77 (feel like 81) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Tonight: Thundershower early, cloudy, and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some sun & humid with a stray thundershower. High 83 (feel like 86) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny and humid. High 87 (feel like 91) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear and humid. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny and humid. High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a stray shower. High 86 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Few clouds & humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hazy sun, hot, and humid next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with highs in the 90s; making the second heat wave of the summer!

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: East winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 67.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 08:49 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 02:46 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70. Chance of rain 50 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 78 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts