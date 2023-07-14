Friday’s weather: Cloudy and humid with potential for heavy rain, high of 82

Friday, July 14, 2023 Rick Gordon
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

Today is cloudy and humid with a heavy thunderstorm with the potential to bring flash flooding and damaging winds. High today 82 but feeling like 90.

Here Comes the Rain Again

Wondering how much rain we’ve had in the past month and a half? Take a look. Many locations across the region have had over 15 inches of rain since June 1st. That’s more than doubled how much rainfall usually falls within this time period. Here in Manchester so far 9.38″. It has been one wet summer for sure.

Flash Flooding

Rounds of thunderstorms into early next week can cause flash flooding. While every day will have some flash flood threat due to the potential for slow-moving or repetitious downpours atop saturated grounds around the region, the highest probability of flooding rainfall of all scales exists today and Sunday.

5-Day Forecast July 14 – 18

Today: Cloudy & humid with rain & thunderstorms (2″); potential for heavy rainfall. High 82 (feel like 90) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Warm & humid with evening thunderstorms. Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun, very warm & muggy with a thunderstorm. High 86 (feel like 93) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds with spot thunderstorms, muggy, and warm. Low 71 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and not as warm but muggy with periods of rain (1″), some heavy, and a thunderstorm. High 78 (feel like 84) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Muggy & warm with periods of rain (.50″) & a thunderstorm. Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun, hot, & muggy with a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 90 (feel like 93) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds and muggy. Low 69 Winds: S 5-10mph
Tuesday: Some sun, very warm, and muggy with a late-day thunderstorm. High 87 (feel like 92) Winds: WSW5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Evening thunderstorm; becoming partly cloudy, & humid. Low 68 Winds: NW 6-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week looking mainly dry with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers are likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Variable clouds with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm; humid; storms can bring flash flooding and damaging winds

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the middle 70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 70 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 09:50 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 04:00 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 76 degrees.

