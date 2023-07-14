Friday’s weather: Cloudy and humid with potential for heavy rain, high of 82

Today is cloudy and humid with a heavy thunderstorm with the potential to bring flash flooding and damaging winds. High today 82 but feeling like 90.

Here Comes the Rain Again

Wondering how much rain we’ve had in the past month and a half? Take a look. Many locations across the region have had over 15 inches of rain since June 1st. That’s more than doubled how much rainfall usually falls within this time period. Here in Manchester so far 9.38″. It has been one wet summer for sure.

Flash Flooding

Rounds of thunderstorms into early next week can cause flash flooding. While every day will have some flash flood threat due to the potential for slow-moving or repetitious downpours atop saturated grounds around the region, the highest probability of flooding rainfall of all scales exists today and Sunday.

5-Day Forecast July 14 – 18