Friday’s weather: Cloudy and humid with heavy rain, T-storm – flash flooding possible

Today: Cloudy & humid with showers & thunderstorms High 75 Winds: S 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Showers early then cloudy and turning less humid Low 55 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 75 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Early thunderstorm then clearing Low 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice High 74 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Clear Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mix sun & cloudy High 73 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 70 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

It will feel like fall the middle of next week.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

A slow-moving cold front will cross New Hampshire Friday. While there will be pockets of heavy rainfall along the front, embedded thunderstorms may lead to a low chance of severe weather. While damaging winds would be the most likely hazard if severe weather were to occur, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either at this time.

Forecast for the White Mountains The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain90 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.