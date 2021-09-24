Friday’s weather: Cloudy and humid with heavy rain, T-storm – flash flooding possible

Friday’s Weather
Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and a heavy thunderstorm today; storms can bring flash flooding and damaging winds.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 24 – Sept. 28
Today: Cloudy & humid with showers & thunderstorms High 75 Winds: S 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Showers early then cloudy and turning less humid Low 55 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 75 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Early thunderstorm then clearing Low 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice High 74 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & cloudy High 73 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 70 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
It will feel like fall the middle of next week.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
A slow-moving cold front will cross New Hampshire Friday. While there will be pockets of heavy rainfall along the front, embedded thunderstorms may lead to a low chance of severe weather. While damaging winds would be the most likely hazard if severe weather were to occur, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either at this time.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!