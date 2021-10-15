Friday’s weather: Cloudy and humid, high 74

Friday’s Weather
Today a warm front will set up over southern New Hampshire. This will keep temperatures warm south of the front, but much cooler and cloudy to the north of it.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 15 – Oct. 19
Today: Mostly cloudy, warm & humid High 74 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & mild with late showers Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm & humid; late showers and a thunderstorm High 76 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with periods of showers Low 53 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds; breezy & cooler High 65 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 48 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds with a chilly breeze High 57 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Clear & chilly Low 44 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Lots of sun and cool with a chilly wind High 59 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Tuesday night: Clear & chilly Low 42 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Yesterday’s high 78, just 2 degrees from the record of 80 set in 2000. Normal high this time of year is 63.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph…except west 20 to 30 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 30 percent.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!