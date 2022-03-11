Friday’s weather: Cloudy and dry with mild temps, high around 52

Today: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 52 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 34 Winds: Light &Variable

Saturday: Rain (1″) changing to snow by evening & windy. High 45 Winds: ENE 15-25+ mph

Saturday night: Early snow (Trace-1″) with partial clearing late, windy, and colder; watch for a freeze-up. Low 22 Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph (Turn clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed.)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cold. High 34 (feel like 22) Winds: WNW 15-25 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. High 51 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 55 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Some clearing. Low 31 Winds: NW 5-10 mph