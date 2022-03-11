Friday’s weather: Cloudy and dry with mild temps, high around 52

Thursday, March 10, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Friday’s Weather

Today will be mostly cloudy, dry, and mild with temperatures in the low 50s. Low pressure moves across southern New England tomorrow, and intensifies into a powerful storm, bringing strong to damaging winds tomorrow night with gusts over 40 mph, along with periods of heavy rain ending as a bit of snow.

5-Day Outlook March 11- March 15

Today: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 52 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 34 Winds: Light &Variable
Saturday: Rain (1″) changing to snow by evening & windy. High 45 Winds: ENE 15-25+ mph
Saturday night: Early snow (Trace-1″) with partial clearing late, windy, and colder; watch for a freeze-up. Low 22 Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph (Turn clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed.)
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cold. High 34 (feel like 22) Winds: WNW 15-25 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. High 51 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 55 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Some clearing. Low 31 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Quiet conditions expected to start out next week. It will continue to be relatively mild and dry.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

 

