Friday’s weather: Cloudy and dry with mild temps, high around 52

Today will be mostly cloudy, dry, and mild with temperatures in the low 50s. Low pressure moves across southern New England tomorrow, and intensifies into a powerful storm, bringing strong to damaging winds tomorrow night with gusts over 40 mph, along with periods of heavy rain ending as a bit of snow.
5-Day Outlook March 11- March 15
Today: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 52 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 34 Winds: Light &Variable
Saturday: Rain (1″) changing to snow by evening & windy. High 45 Winds: ENE 15-25+ mph
Saturday night: Early snow (Trace-1″) with partial clearing late, windy, and colder; watch for a freeze-up. Low 22 Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph (Turn clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed.)
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cold. High 34 (feel like 22) Winds: WNW 15-25 mph
