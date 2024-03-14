Friday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with showers, high of 48

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Thursday’s Weather
Today a few morning showers and much cooler with a high in the upper 40s.
5-Day Outlook, March 15-19
Solar eclipse weather outlook
The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 60. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-2″) in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 80 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-2″) is likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
