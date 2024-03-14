Friday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with showers, high of 48

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Thursday’s Weather

Today a few morning showers and much cooler with a high in the upper 40s.

5-Day Outlook, March 15-19

Today: Cloudy and cooler with a few showers. High 48 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: NW 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 55 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 40 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a few showers. High 53 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Few early showers with partial clearing. Low 35 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Monday: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 49 (feel like 43) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 32 (feel like 21) Winds: W 10-15 mph
First Day of Spring: Windy with some sun & clouds. High 45 (feel like 35) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Some clouds. Low 29 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Solar eclipse weather outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 60. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for the first day of Spring on Tuesday is a mix of sun & clouds with a high of 45.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-2″) in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-2″) is likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

