Friday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with showers, high of 48

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-2″) in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-2″) is likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.