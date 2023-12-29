Friday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with showers, high of 41

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Today dreary conditions will continue with some showers and drizzle with highs in the lower 40s. Tonight periods of rain become mixed with some snow (Trace-1″).

Weather Alerts

If you thought December seemed warm much of the month, you’re right. In fact, for some areas of the United States, it may end up being the warmest December ever.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 29 – Jan. 2

Today: Cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High 41 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mix of rain & snow (Trace-1″). Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Early morning light rain & snow (.5″) followed by some afternoon sun. High 45 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve: Few clouds. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
New Year’s Day: Some sun & clouds. High 45 Winds: WNW5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds. Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 43 Winds: West 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & chilly. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

In the first week of the new year, temperatures will average above normal. In the third week of January, temperatures will average below normal with some snow possible the third weekend.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

 

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain. Snow and freezing rain in the afternoon with visibility one-quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain and snow. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

 

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

