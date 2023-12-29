Friday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with showers, high of 41

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain. Snow and freezing rain in the afternoon with visibility one-quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain and snow. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.