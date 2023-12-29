Friday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with showers, high of 41

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Friday’s Weather
Weather Alerts
If you thought December seemed warm much of the month, you’re right. In fact, for some areas of the United States, it may end up being the warmest December ever.
5-Day Outlook, Dec. 29 – Jan. 2
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain. Snow and freezing rain in the afternoon with visibility one-quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain and snow. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.