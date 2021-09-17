Friday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with high around 74

Friday’s Weather

A coastal low off the South Carolina coast will slowly track north and maintain clouds across New Hampshire today with cool temperatures. This offshore low will recurve toward Atlantic Canada as high pressure builds in for the last weekend of summer.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 17 – Sept. 21

Today: Cloudy & cool; becoming more humid High 74 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some sun, warmer & humid High 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & humid with a brief shower Low 62 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds; turning less humid High Near 80 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear & cool Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Sunny & nice High Near 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly clear Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Sunny & very warm High 82 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear Low 57 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the last weekend of summer temperatures will be above normal. The first day of Fall on Wednesday will feel like a late summer day.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

A tropical low pressure is expected to get better organized through the weekend while recurving out into the Atlantic. As it does so some larger swell may be directed into the Gulf of Maine. There is a chance that some 5 foot swells by late in the weekend.

Weather: Mostly cloudy and becoming more humid

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: Upper 60s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk*: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 09:08 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 03:23 PM.

* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

