Friday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with high around 74

A tropical low pressure is expected to get better organized through the weekend while recurving out into the Atlantic. As it does so some larger swell may be directed into the Gulf of Maine. There is a chance that some 5 foot swells by late in the weekend.

Weather: Mostly cloudy and becoming more humid

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: Upper 60s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk*: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 09:08 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 03:23 PM.

* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!