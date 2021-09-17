Friday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with high around 74

Friday’s Weather
A coastal low off the South Carolina coast will slowly track north and maintain clouds across New Hampshire today with cool temperatures. This offshore low will recurve toward Atlantic Canada as high pressure builds in for the last weekend of summer.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 17 – Sept. 21
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
For the last weekend of summer temperatures will be above normal. The first day of Fall on Wednesday will feel like a late summer day.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
A tropical low pressure is expected to get better organized through the weekend while recurving out into the Atlantic. As it does so some larger swell may be directed into the Gulf of Maine. There is a chance that some 5 foot swells by late in the weekend.
Weather: Mostly cloudy and becoming more humid
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: Upper 60s.
Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk*: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 09:08 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 03:23 PM.
* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
