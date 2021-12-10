Friday’s weather: Cloudy and chilly with spotty flurries, high around 40

Friday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Dec. 10 – Dec. 14
Weather Alert
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The weather next week will be warmer and drier than normal. The normal high this time of year is 42 degrees.
Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire
Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.
Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain
Friday, December 10th – Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak
Saturday, December 11th – Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens)
Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday,
Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain
Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as16 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 8 below in the morning.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
