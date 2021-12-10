Friday’s weather: Cloudy and chilly with spotty flurries, high around 40

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Friday’s Weather

A weak warm front may bring some spotty flurries this morning along with mostly cloudy and chilly conditions with a high near 40.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 10 – Dec. 14

Today: Mostly cloudy with spotty morning snow flurries. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers late. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers; breezy & milder. High 59 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy & mild with a few evening showers. Low 41 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler & breezy. High 45 (feel like 36) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 50 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. Low 33 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 50 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alert

A warm front will bring a period of freezing rain early tomorrow. Across southern New Hampshire, precipitation will quickly change to rain. Across the lakes region and areas northward, cold air at the surface will persist through mid-morning leading to a period of freezing rain with light ice possible. Precipitation is expected to change to all rain late tomorrow morning into early tomorrow afternoon.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The weather next week will be warmer and drier than normal. The normal high this time of year is 42 degrees.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain

Friday, December 10th – Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak

Saturday, December 11th – Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens)

Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday,

Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain

Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as16 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 8 below in the morning.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!