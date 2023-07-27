Friday’s weather: Another Triple-H day – hazy, hot and humid with a high of 94

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

The last Friday in July will be tropically hot & muggy with highs in the mid-90s but feeling like 97. For the last weekend of July, it will be significantly cooler on Sunday.

Heat Advisory

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM 

WHAT...Heat index values up to 97 are expected.

WHERE…Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM Friday.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, neighbors, children, and pets.

5-Day Outlook, July 28 – Aug. 1

Today: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy. High 94 (feel like 97) Winds: WSW 5-15+ mph
Tonight: Some clouds, very warm, and muggy. Low 73 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun, very warm, and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86 (feel like 93) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid by morning. Low 60 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler, & comfortable. High 79 (feel like 79) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday (Last day of July): Some sun & comfortable with a passing shower. High 78 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and comfortably cool. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds with a passing shower. High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear and comfortably chilly. Low 54 Winds: Light and Variable.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week temperatures will be mainly in the 70s and comfortable as we welcome August on Tuesday, feeling more like September.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph… except west 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Humid with intervals of clouds and sunshine
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the mid-80s.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 67.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 07:38 AM. Low 1.3 feet (MLLW) 01:51 PM.

Lake Forecast

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 77 degrees.

