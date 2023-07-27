Friday’s weather: Another Triple-H day – hazy, hot and humid with a high of 94

5-Day Outlook, July 28 – Aug. 1

Today: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy. High 94 (feel like 97) Winds: WSW 5-15+ mph

Tonight: Some clouds, very warm, and muggy. Low 73 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun, very warm, and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86 (feel like 93) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid by morning. Low 60 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler, & comfortable. High 79 (feel like 79) Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday (Last day of July): Some sun & comfortable with a passing shower. High 78 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Monday night: Mainly clear and comfortably cool. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds with a passing shower. High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear and comfortably chilly. Low 54 Winds: Light and Variable.