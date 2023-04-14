Friday’s weather: Another taste of summer, high of 84

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch Video

Friday’s Weather

Today some sun will again lead to a very warm day with a high of 84 breaking the record of 79 degrees set in 2014. A backdoor cold front will move through this afternoon with temperatures falling to 67 by evening.

Onshore flow for the weekend with increasing chances for showers by Sunday night. Better chances for rain will develop Monday with seasonable and cloudy weather lingering through the middle of next week.

5-Day Outlook, April 14-April 18

Today: Some sun and very warm with record warmth. High 84 (Record 79 in 2014) Winds: Becoming E 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 49 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cooler with a mix of sun & clouds. High 64 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. High 57 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 48 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Showery periods. High 57 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Early showers with some clearing late. Low 47 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 59 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 41

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Boston Marathon weather next Monday will be damp with periods of showers with a high of 58 winds from ESE 10-20 mph.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

 

