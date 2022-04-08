Friday’s weather: After the rain, look for some sunny spots, high in the low 60s

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Freezing rain, sleet, rain showers with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 55 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southeast winds around 65 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain showers are likely. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 45 mph becoming south around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.