Friday’s weather: After the rain, look for some sunny spots, high in the low 60s

Thursday, April 7, 2022
Friday’s Weather

The rain will move out this morning with some sunny breaks during the afternoon with a high in the lower 60s.

5-Day Outlook April 8-April 12

Today: Rain ending (.75″) with afternoon sunny breaks and milder. High 63 Winds: SW 10-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 40 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun with a pop-up shower or thundershower. High 59 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 41 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Periods of clouds and sun with a pop-up shower. High 57 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 40 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 60 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Morning shower followed by a mix of sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Warming up next week with a few days near 70.

The upcoming total solar eclipse in two years will be last in the US until 2045.

What will the weather be like on April 8, 2024? That will be the question on the minds of millions of people over the next two years leading up to a spectacular total solar eclipse. The weather does not look good for New England based on the average cloud cover across the country in early April, the southern U.S. has the best chance of having cloud-free weather on April 8. The odds of it being cloudy on this day increase farther north and east based on climatology. April 8, 2024, will be the only chance to see a total solar eclipse from a large area of the contiguous U.S. until 2045, making it one of the must-see astronomy events of the decade.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Freezing rain, sleet, rain showers with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 55 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southeast winds around 65 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain showers are likely. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 45 mph becoming south around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

Check out slope conditions below

 

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

