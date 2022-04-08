Friday’s weather: After the rain, look for some sunny spots, high in the low 60s

Friday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook April 8-April 12
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Warming up next week with a few days near 70.
The upcoming total solar eclipse in two years will be last in the US until 2045.
What will the weather be like on April 8, 2024? That will be the question on the minds of millions of people over the next two years leading up to a spectacular total solar eclipse. The weather does not look good for New England based on the average cloud cover across the country in early April, the southern U.S. has the best chance of having cloud-free weather on April 8. The odds of it being cloudy on this day increase farther north and east based on climatology. April 8, 2024, will be the only chance to see a total solar eclipse from a large area of the contiguous U.S. until 2045, making it one of the must-see astronomy events of the decade.
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Ski Report via Ski NH
Check out slope conditions below