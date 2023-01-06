Friday’s weather: A round of light snow 1-3 inches, high of 34

Tuesday night : Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable

Watching the potential for some snow next Friday night into Saturday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.