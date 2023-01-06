Friday’s weather: A round of light snow 1-3 inches, high of 34

Weather Watch Video Forecast
Friday’s Weather
Today will bring a round of light to moderate snow for southern New Hampshire with 1 to 3 inches of snow, would not be surprised if a few spots in the Monadnock area get 4-5″. The weekend looks to be dry with seasonable temperatures.
So far Manchester through January 4th 5.9″ of snow last year 6.7″. The seasonal total snowfall map through January 4th for the U.S.
Daily Forecast for Jan. 6, 2022-Jan. 10, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Watching the potential for some snow next Friday night into Saturday.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.