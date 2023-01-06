Friday’s weather: A round of light snow 1-3 inches, high of 34

Thursday, January 5, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, January 5, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video Forecast

Friday’s Weather

Today will bring a round of light to moderate snow for southern New Hampshire with 1 to 3 inches of snow, would not be surprised if a few spots in the Monadnock area get 4-5″. The weekend looks to be dry with seasonable temperatures.

Weather Alert

So far Manchester through January 4th 5.9″ of snow last year 6.7″. The seasonal total snowfall map through January 4th for the U.S.

 

Daily Forecast for Jan. 6, 2022-Jan. 10, 2023

Today: A period of snow (1-3″). High 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & milder. High 47 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Watching the potential for some snow next Friday night into Saturday.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts