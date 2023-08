Binghamton, N.Y. – Tonight’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies has been suspended due to inclement weather. At the time of suspension, the game was scoreless entering the top of the third.

The game will be continued tomorrow, Saturday, August 5 at 4:30 p.m. as a nine-inning game with a second seven-inning game to follow approximately 30 minutes after from Mirabito Stadium.