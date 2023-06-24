Friday home runs hurt ‘Cats

BRIDGEWATER, N.J — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, had no match for the Somerset Patriots on Friday night, losing 12-1 at TD Bank Ballpark to even the series two games apiece.

With the win, Somerset (41-25) also clinched the first-half title in the Northeast Division for the second straight season.

The Fisher Cats gave up five home runs in the defeat, which is a new season-high. Previously, the season-high was three home runs allowed also against Somerset on April 23.

The Patriots scored three runs each in the first and third innings against New Hampshire starting pitcher Luis Quinones (3-1) with three of the five homers hit off the Puerto Rican right-hander. The 25-year-old’s final line was 3.2 innings thrown, allowing a season-high six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four, receiving his first loss of the year.

New Hampshire (34-32) collected just three hits the entire game and scored its only run on a Riley Tirotta solo homer to left-center in the second, his third Double-A home run. The 24-year-old has six home runs total between High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire so far this season.

Right-hander Gabriel Ponce and left-hander Mason Fluharty ran into trouble in relief, allowing six runs combined with Fluharty conceding two homers.

Infielder Trevor Schwecke pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning in his first game back since returning from an 11-game stint with Triple-A Buffalo. He is the first Fisher Cats position player to be used as a pitcher this season.

The Fisher Cats continue their six-game road trip against the Somerset Patriots tomorrow at 7:05 pm. RHP Adam Kloffenstein (4-3, 3.02 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Chase Hampton (0-0, 3.00 ERA) for Somerset.