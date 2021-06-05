Freudenberg-NOK and The Granite Group ready to expand regional facility in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, NH – Freudenberg-NOK and The Granite Group officials were joined by business leaders for the groundbreaking ceremony of its 64,000 square foot facility in Londonderry. The warehouse addition will increase the overall size of the building to 305,624 SF. Freudenberg-NOK will move into the new addition while The Granite Group will take over the existing square footage. The buildings are adjacent to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport runway. Glenbervie selected Manchester-based PROCON as the designer and construction manager for the project.

“Our new expanded facility supports both Freudenberg-NOK and The Granite Group’s continued growth. They have been outstanding tenants for over 19 years and we are happy to continue our relationship.” Partner of Glenbervie LLC John Kane said.

Freudenberg-NOK is a leading market and technology partner for demanding applications, including sealing technology and electro-mobility and The Granite Group distributes plumbing, heating, cooling, water and propane supplies to contractors and fuel dealers across New England.

“We have been aggressively expanding our branch footprint through both organic growth and acquisitions. In the last five years we have grown from 29 to 46 locations and counting. We know this location truly is the heart of our organization and we are excited to invest in our team at Central Distribution to give them the space and resources needed to fuel our future growth.” said Bill Condron, President and CEO of The Granite Group. They expect to add 45-50 jobs over the next 4 years.

The building is slated to open for business in Spring 2022.