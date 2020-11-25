Fresh start: Queen City Rotary Club donates 2 cleaning machines to Manchester Police Department

MANCHESTER, NH – The Queen City Rotary Club is pleased to announce a donation of two special cleaning machines to the Manchester Police Department (MPD) to protect the force and the public from COVID-19.

“This is a critical donation, and we are grateful to the Queen City Rotary Club and District 7870 for their kind support,” said MPD Chief Allen Aldenberg. “The two devices are being used to clean cruisers between shifts as well as common areas around the station.”

Rotarian Ken Yie said the donation of the two units comes as a result of a collaboration between the Queen City Rotary Club, local Rotary District 7870, and Rotary International. “Through this partnership, we were able to leverage matching funds in support of COVID-19 initiatives.”

According to Lt. Paul Thompson of the MPD, the two machines save the department time and money.

“Previously, we had to hire a cleaning company to clean our building and cruisers. The fogging machines, which are quite easy to use, and the surfaces treated are dry in about one minute.” Lt. Thompson added that an important additional benefit was that the department was now able to sanitize its fitness area. “As you might imagine, the gym is a critical place to not only maintain fitness but relieve stress,” he said. “To be able to keep it open and clean is a major benefit to the women and men of the force.”

Rotarian Ann Butenhof, who serves on the Club’s Foundation Committee with Yie, said that the donation was very much in keeping with the club’s community-focused mission. “During this trying pandemic, it is essential that first responders have the equipment they need to keep themselves and the community safe. We are pleased to have been able to assist the MPD in obtaining these portable sanitizing machines, to witness how quickly and effectively they were put to use, and to learn how significantly they have benefitted the day to day work of the department.”

Comprising more than 60 community and small business leaders, the Queen City Rotary Club seeks to improve the lives of area youth and others through community service, volunteerism, and community service. The Club meets each Thursday at 7:30 a.m. via ZOOM and welcomes guests.

To learn more, please visit www.queencityrotary.org.