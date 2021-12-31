Freese Brothers Big Band receives volunteerism award

MANCHESTER, NH – The Freese Brothers Big Band was recognized recently with a Volunteer Champion Award from Volunteer NH.

The honor, part of the annual Spirit of New Hampshire awards, recognized the band for “exemplary contributions to volunteerism and to the betterment of life in New Hampshire.”

The Concord-based Freese Brothers Big Band is completing its 40th year of bringing the sounds of Big Band and Swing music to New Hampshire to entertain audiences and raise funds for music scholarships.

Band members volunteer their time and talent to support the Freese Brothers Big Band Memorial Scholarship Fund. Through a combination of performance fees and donations, the band has awarded more than $80,000 in scholarships that have enabled scores of talented student musicians to attend summer music camp or private music lessons.

The band was founded in 1982 by George, Bill, Jack and Courtland Freese, who already had been playing music together for 50 years. To honor their memory and generosity, the band continues their mission of fostering an appreciation of music, providing financial support and encouragement to student musicians and performing for the pleasure and social welfare of the public.

“The volunteer members of the Freese Brothers Big Band honor the past by helping keep Big Band and Swing music alive in New Hampshire,” said Band President Louis Brissette of Bow. “We honor the future by helping the next generation of musicians enhance their talent. We are extremely proud to be recognized for our efforts.”