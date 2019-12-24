Free-wheeling Christmas: Brady Sullivan gives Santa a hand, donates 1,000 bikes to kids

MANCHESTER, NH — Team members from Brady-Sullivan Properties in the past week have delivered 1,000 new bicycles to organizations that provide services and outreach to families in financial need across New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The goal was to ensure that new bicycles reached children before Christmas, focusing on distribution within the primary communities served by Brady-Sullivan in New Hampshire (Manchester, Nashua and Laconia), Massachusetts (Worcester, Lawrence and Clinton) and Rhode Island (Providence, Coventry, Pawtucket and Johnston).

To achieve this goal 1,000 new bicycles of varying sizes were purchased by Brady-Sullivan at the Wal-Mart store on Gold Street in Manchester. Led by store manager Nina Fogg, Wal-Mart staff then assembled the bikes over the course of a week. Brady-Sullivan employees in all three states teamed up to help determine areas of need and to coordinate delivery trucks, drivers and drop-offs to a number of organizations. In New Hampshire, those organizations receiving bicycle deliveries included:

Belknap House – Laconia

Easterseals New Hampshire – Manchester

Girls Inc. – Manchester

Harbor Homes – Nashua

Helping Our Pupils Excel Inc./Manchester Housing Authority

Keene Housing Kids Collaborative

Manchester Police Athletic League

Moore Center – Manchester

Nashua Children’s Home

Spaulding Youth Center – Northfield

The Carey House – Laconia

Webster House – Manchester

In a statement, Kim Brady of Brady-Sullivan said: “This is an enormous team effort that incorporates Brady Sullivan staff from every department within the organization, across multiple states. We are so proud to be a part of the communities we work in, and this is a wonderful opportunity for our entire team to participate in giving back to the friends and neighbors who mean so much to us. Seeing the smiles on so many kids’ faces, many of whom have never had a new bike of their own before, makes it all worth it this holiday season.”