Free weekly pick-up of bagged clothing available for city residents starting July 9

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester, NH has announced its partnership with Helpsy to offer a free and easy home pickup clothing recycling service for the local community.

Beginning July 9, pickups in Manchester will take place weekly on Saturdays between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. In order to be recycled, the textiles must be clean, bagged, and labeled. The community can sign up for a pick-up using this online form or by calling 1-800-244-6350.

As the largest clothing collector in the Northeast, Helpsy partners with municipalities and organizations across 11 states to collect unwanted clothing and other textiles in order to keep clothes out of landfills. In 2021 alone, the company diverted nearly 30 million pounds of textiles from landfills through a combination of clothing drives, home pickups, thrift store partners and clothing receptacles.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, textile waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the United States, occupying nearly 5 percent of all landfill space, which is why Helpsy is committed to working with cities, such as Manchester, in order to give clothing the longest life possible.

“I appreciate how the Department of Public Works is always looking for innovative ways to expand recycling services for our residents,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Through this partnership with Helpsy, the city will save money, all residents will be able to conveniently recycle their clothes, shoes, curtains and more, and together we will be protecting the environment.”

“The goal is to reuse, recycle, and reduce as much waste as we can; we strive to make this as easy as possible for residents. Partnering with Helpsy enables residents, at no cost, to keep textiles from entering the landfill,” stated Chaz Newton, Solid Waste & Environmental Programs Manager, Department of Public Works.

“Helpsy’s mission is to keep clothes out of the trash,” says Dan Green, Co-Founder and CEO of Helpsy. “We are dedicated to changing the way people think about clothing recycling while adhering to the highest level of social and environmental performance.”

For more information about Manchester’s Recycling Programs and Helpsy’s municipal partnerships, the community can contact the City’s Department of Public Works at 603-624-6444.

As the 20th town to partner with Helpsy to provide free home pickup service, Manchester is joining Hampton, Exeter, Pembroke, Hooksett, and Bow in making it as easy as possible for residents to responsibly dispose of their unwanted clothing.

ABOUT HELPSY

Helpsy is a Certified B Corp on a mission to radically change the way we think about, dispose of, recycle and buy second hand clothing. Helpsy is shifting perceptions around used clothing by helping reduce the impact that clothing production has on our planet and changing the statistic that 85 percent of clothes currently end up in the trash.

To find a drop-off bin in Manchester, click here.