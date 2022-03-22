Free Webinar: Transitioning from adolescent to adult behavioral services in New Hampshire

ABA Behavioral Consulting‘s Amanda Schoenberg, M.Ed., BCBA, Katelyn Freeman, MS, BCBA and Ryan Witterschein, MS, BCBA will be hosting a free webinar for families and professionals to help prepare for the transition from adolescent to adult services in New Hampshire.

This transition is a big milestone for which many families and young adults feel unprepared – let us help you to feel more ready. Webinar 3-4 p,m, followed by Q&A session 4-4:30 p.m.

We will discuss:

  • Behavioral Services in the adult developmentally disabled/acquired brain injury field
  • Funding for services
  • Advocating for the service your family needs
  • How to prepare your adolescent for transition
  • Family and individual resources

About ABA Behavioral Consulting in Manchester

Our mission is to provide the highest level of clinical services to individuals with varying levels of disability and their support teams. We promote behavior change through the application of Applied Behavior Analysis and evidence-based practices.

 

