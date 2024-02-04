Free tax prep available across NH thanks to Granite United Way and Citizens Bank collaboration

MANCHESTER, NH – The highly successful Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program launched January 26, 2024 by Granite United Way, in partnership with Citizens, which generously supports the program with a $50,000 contribution and volunteer support.

VITA is a free tax preparation program available to individuals and families with household incomes up to $64,000 annually. Taxes are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers who assist low-to-moderate-income residents to access the greatest amount of refunds.

Last year more than $5.5 Million was returned in federal tax refunds through this program, including nearly $1 Million through the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) to families and individuals struggling throughout our community.

The EITC, coupled with the Child Tax Credit, has lifted 16,000 NH residents out of poverty, including 8,000 children, each year, on average. According to the IRS, about 1-in-5 eligible New Hampshire residents fail to file for the EITC, leaving an estimated $31 million unclaimed.

“Granite United Way’s VITA program is historically launched on the EITC Awareness Day, which is January 26th this year,” said Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way. “The Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit are both important tax benefits that can provide tax filers a boost in their income. It is one of the primary areas our volunteers are trained to help bring financial stability to families we serve.”

There are two ways to access this program:

Visit NHTaxHelp.org to schedule an appointment with an IRS-certified tax preparer – those without internet access can call 211 NH. Visit MyFreeTaxes.com to prepare your own return for free & online – with guidance available from a toll-free helpline.

“Granite United Way’s VITA program is an important benefit that ensures community members are maximizing their tax returns,” said Joe Carelli, New Hampshire State President at Citizens. “Citizens is proud to continue our financial and volunteer support to help families navigate the process with ease and assurance.”

“This program continues to be an important community asset,” said Paula Gay, Asset Building Coordinator for the organization who leads Granite United Way’s VITA program. “Our volunteers are helping individuals and families navigate through complex tax preparation while empowering them to strengthening their financial situation.”

VITA strives to serve people who are underserved, such as those with disabilities, limited English language proficiency, grandparents raising their grandchildren, and people experiencing homelessness who are working, but not bringing in enough to put a roof over their heads. The VITA volunteers are trained on all of the latest tax preparation changes and they help thousands of individuals and families throughout New Hampshire and Windsor County, Vermont.

Volunteers are still needed. Those interested can reach out to Paula Gay, Asset Building Coordinator, at 603.224.2595 x316

The VITA program is a partnership with United Way, Citizens, the IRS and AARP Foundation Tax Aide.

Granite United Way

Granite United Way is an experienced and trusted organization dedicated to leveraging the resources of investors and volunteers to create lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of our community’s most pressing needs. Granite United Way is committed to improving the lives of individuals and families by supporting programs in the areas of education, income and health. Granite United Way works with over 1,000 companies, 25,000 investors and thousands of volunteers every year to help communities learn, earn and be healthy. Granite United Way is highly rated by GuideStar and Charity Navigator.

Granite United Way serves the Central Region, Greater Seacoast Region Merrimack County, North Country, Northern Region, Southern Region (Manchester, Salem, Derry) and Upper Valley Regions of NH and VT as well as Windsor County, VT. For more information, visit www.graniteuw.org.