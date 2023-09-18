Free rides for voters: Manchester Transit Authority expanding service for Election Day

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Transit Authority will be expanding its services to offer free rides to and from the polls for Manchester residents on Election Day. This service will cover all 12 wards and will begin on Tuesday, September 19.

If residents inform the bus driver that they are commuting to or from the polls, they will be able to ride the local fixed routes for free. This service will not work for the intercity buses to Nashua and Concord, but residents will have access to these free rides to/from the polls on all the buses within the City of Manchester.

“I applaud the MTA for stepping up to provide this service to our community and encourage Manchester residents to take advantage of this offering as they cast their ballot on September 19,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “It’s so important for residents to get out there and make sure their voice is heard at the ballot box. A lack of transportation shouldn’t be a barrier to residents exercising their right to vote, and this is an important step in ensuring residents are able to reach the polls. I look forward to this service continuing to be available to residents in the future, including for the November 7 election.”

This new MTA service will continue in Manchester for the November 7, 2023 general election.