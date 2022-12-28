Free online winter class schedule announced for Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications 

MANCHESTER, NH — Resolving to improve your communications or First Amendment knowledge for 2023? Registration is now open for online winter classes at Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications. Sign up and commit to learning a new skill in the New Year. Classes are free and open to all. Winter classes are taught online and require pre-registration. Dates and times vary. You can learn more about all the class offerings, and register, at loebschool.org.

Upcoming classes include the following:

Common Exceptions to Free Speech

Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 12-2 p.m., with New England First Amendment Coalition Executive Director Justin Silverman, Esq.

The Fundamentals of the First Amendment and Your Right to Know

Tuesday evenings, 6-7 p.m., January 17, 24, 31 and February 7, 2023, with Media Law Expert Greg Sullivan.

For Once and For All – Write it!

Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 10-11:30 a.m., with WMUR-TV anchor and award-winning author Jennifer Vaughn.

Community Journalism

Wednesday evenings, January 18, 25, February 1, 8, 5:30-7 p.m., with Veteran Journalist Judy Currie.

This class is sponsored by the NH Women’s Foundation and Granite State News Collaborative.

Opinion Writing

Monday, January 23, 2023, 5:30-7 p.m., with Carisa Corrow of Educating for Good and Allie Ginwala of the Concord Monitor.

Messaging Your Mission

Five Wednesdays, January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023, 12-1 p.m., with PR Expert and Small Business Owner Lauren Collins-Cline.

Speak Up: Using your Voice to Advocate, Monday, January 30, 2023, 3-4:30 p.m. OR

Thursday, February 2, 2023, 5-7:30 p.m., with Anna Brown & Mike Dunbar of Citizens Count.

NOTE: This class is offered twice this session, daytime and evening, to accommodate students. The content will be the same.

Internal Communications: Handling Bias-Based Complaints

Tuesday, January 31, 10-11:30 a.m., with Bernstein Shur’s Talesha L. Saint-Marc, Esq.

Arguing Well

Thursday, February 9, 2023, 3-4:30 p.m. OR Monday, February 13, 2023, 5:30-7 p.m.

with Veteran Journalist and Author Kimberly Marlowe Hartnett.

NOTE: This class is offered twice this session, daytime and evening, to accommodate students. The content will be the same.

How to Effectively Use NH’s Right-to-Know Law

Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 5:30-7 p.m., with ACLU-NH Legal Director Gilles Bissonnette.

NEFAC.ORG: A First Amendment and Open Government Toolbox

Thursday, February 16, 2023, 12-2 p.m., with NEFAC Executive Director Justin Silverman.

Winter 2023 classes are only offered online. Full class descriptions, Instructor biographies, and registration can be found at loebschool.org.

The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications promotes and defends the First Amendment and fosters interest, integrity and excellence in journalism and other forms of communication by educating students of various ages and providing them with the tools and knowledge to improve their skill. Learn more about the School at loebschool.org.