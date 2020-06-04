June 9 free live seminar: Why planning your final arrangements is a loving gift for your survivors

MANCHESTER, NH – How much should a funeral cost?

We hear that question all the time. People don’t buy funerals regularly, so there’s a lot of confusion about what goes into the cost and whether you’ve made good choices. Plus, funerals take place during times of great stress, and people aren’t always confident of decisions made under pressure.

That’s why we’re offering a free, live webinar, Plan Your Final Arrangements: A Loving Gift for Your Survivors.

For your convenience, there will be two sessions on Tuesday, June 9: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. And, if you are unable to attend, we can send you a recording after the event to watch at your leisure. When you click here to register, you can choose from either time slot, or to be notified after the event if you can’t attend.

The webinar is intended to ease the stress of starting a plan and to answer your questions about end-of-life options.

The reasons to plan your funeral or cremation

What’s involved in the planning process

What determines the price of a funeral or cremation

The average price of a funeral or cremation today and how to compare pricing between funeral homes

Why pre-pay for a funeral or cremation

What to do before finalizing a prepaid funeral contract

Letting your wishes be known in advance, whatever they might be, ensures your loved ones have all the information they need to provide the farewell you envisioned.

Space is limited. Register here today