MANCHESTER, NH – Free COVID-19 Testing for city residents will continue through at least September. Testing operations run Tuesday (JFK Arena parking lot (303 Beech St., East Side) and Thursday (West Side Arena, 1 Electrict St., West Side) from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling the City’s COVID-19 Hotline M-F from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 603-668-1547.