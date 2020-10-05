Free college courses for NH students thanks to new state partnership with Modern States

CONCORD, NH – Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut today announced a partnership with Modern States, a philanthropy dedicated to making a college degree more affordable and accessible, to offer free courses providing New Hampshire students with the opportunity to earn high school and college credit. Modern States will pay for 1,000 College-Level Examination Program (CLEP) tests, which could save students as much as $1.5 million in college tuition.

Modern States’ tuition-free online courses prepare students for CLEP exams, which are offered by the College Board. They are accepted for credit at 2,900 colleges and universities across the country, including the University System of New Hampshire and New Hampshire Community College System. Under New Hampshire’s competency-based system, students who demonstrate proficiency by passing CLEP exams can also receive high school credit.

“Through remote instruction, New Hampshire students have gained experience with self-directed online learning, which is exactly what Modern States offers. Dual and concurrent enrollment programs give students a chance to earn high school and college credit simultaneously so that when they step onto a college campus, they are already well on their way to a degree and a bright future,” said Edelblut. “Modern States paying for the costs of the CLEP tests will effectively let New Hampshire students earn college credit for free. This partnership provides a great new resource for New Hampshire families.”

Modern States’ offers 32 courses, including foreign languages, math, science, English and economics. Courses are self-paced and designed to prepare students to pass the corresponding CLEP exam. There are six locations across New Hampshire where students can take the exams. The free, online courses are taught by professors from universities such as MIT, Columbia, Johns Hopkins, Tufts, Rutgers, and George Washington. Modern States will pay the $89 exam fee and the proctoring fee ($25-$30) for Granite State students who take the first 1,000 tests. At an average cost of $1,500 per course credit, students will have the opportunity to take free exams that could save them up to $1.5 million in tuition.

“There is a critical need for educational support to ensure high school students can achieve their dream of earning a college degree,” said Steve Klinsky, Modern States’ founder and CEO. “I am pleased to work with Education Commissioner Edelblut to bring Modern States’ tuition-free online courses to the students of New Hampshire.”

“Kids have to be the focus of education and that often gets lost,” added Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro). “I am glad to have been able to work with Modern States and the Commissioner to make this possible for New Hampshire students.”

More than 230,000 students have signed up for Modern States. For more information, visit www.modernstates.org or contact Jennifer Leckstrom at (215) 681-0770 or jleckstrom@rosecomm.com