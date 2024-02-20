Free coffee & conversation: Feb. 22 meet-and-greet with Waypoint, Mayor to talk youth homelessness

MANCHESTER, NH – In the lead-up to Waypoint’s SleepOut 2024, Hometown Coffee Roasters, 80 Granite St., will open its doors for a Meet & Greet with Waypoint representatives to talk about youth homelessness and Waypoint’s initiatives on Thursday morning, Feb. 22.

Mayor Jay Ruais, who has made homelessness and housing a priority in 2024, will stop by at 8 a.m. for coffee talk.

Dew Collective will provide coffee and flowers from 8-9:30 a.m. and NH-made raffle prizes for those who sign up on the spot to SleepOut or join as corporate sponsors.

Why do we ask you to Sleep Out?

At least 15,000 youth across the state of New Hampshire face homelessness annually. Many of these children are born into their conditions with little or no way out. Many age out of the foster care system without the bridge into adulthood many of us enjoyed. Waypoint is a statewide Manchester-based nonprofit working to address runaway and youth homelessness with resources and services, and the State’s only emergency youth overnight shelter in Manchester.

On March 29th Waypoint is hosting its 10th Annual SleepOut to raise awareness and funds to help support youth and young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire. In-person SleepOut sites will be in Manchester, Rochester and Concord or Sleepers can sleep virtually at a location of their choosing.

Can’t make it out for free coffee and conversation this week? You can sign up for SleepOut 2024 online where you can also find more information.